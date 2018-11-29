Five men die in car-truck crash along R547 in Mpumalanga

Five men died this afternoon in a horrific collision between their car and a truck along the R547 between Kinross and Kriel in Mpumalanga, reports ER24.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on the scene at 13h28 they found a truck some distance away from the road. A light motor vehicle was crushed beneath the trailer of the truck.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the bodies of five men lying trapped inside the wrecked light motor vehicle,” said Meiring.

“Unfortunately, all five men had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

Meiring said the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Local authorities were on the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.