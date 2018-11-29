Joburg cuts ties with firm allegedly linked to state capture

The city of Joburg (COJ) on Thursday announced it had approved a report authorising settlement negotiations with Regiments Capital Fund Managers (Regiments) in order to terminate its relationship with the institution, which had allegedly been linked to state capture.

Forensic reports implicated Regiments in possible wrongdoing. The fund managers were allegedly paid billions of rands by state-owned companies that included Transnet and Eskom in questionable circumstances for dubious contracts between 2015 and 2017.

Among the reasons why the COJ sought to end its relationship with Regiments was the negative publicity around the fund managers. In February, reports alleged there were links between Regiments and Gupta-linked Trillian Advisory Services. The Guptas are being investigated by SA authorities for questionable business practices.

The negative publicity had impacted on COJ’s reputation and integrity.

COJ also said that Regiments failed to honour the full redemption payments that were due in June, and also failed to timeously advise that Denel would not be in a financial position to meet its obligations in respect of the unsecured loan amounting to R290 million which matured in June.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement: “In the interests of a swift end to our relationship with Regiments, the city will seek to terminate its relationship with the fund managers via mutual agreement. It is our hope that this agreement can be finalised within the coming weeks.

“As part of the city’s investment structure, the city utilises a sinking fund to pay back inherited debts and investments made to the city, amounting to over R18 billion. Regiment’s handling of our residents’ hard-earned money is thus of serious concern to the city.”

Mashaba said COJ has appointed an external independent firm of attorneys to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation into the sinking fund, covering the period 2005 to date and would include the circumstances and processes surrounding the appointment of Regiments.

“Already, significant progress has been made with the forensic investigation and the outcome is expected soon,” Mashaba said.

“It is expected that this will once again expose senior members of the former administration, whose actions not only robbed the residents of this city, but ultimately aided the nefarious state capture project which has paralysed government at a national level.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.