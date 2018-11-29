 
menu
South Africa 29.11.2018 01:30 pm

Mantashe to amend oil and gas sector moratorium

ANA
Minister of Mineral Resources and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Parktown, 27 November 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Minister of Mineral Resources and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Parktown, 27 November 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The minister says it is important to provide an enabling environment for the sector to grow.

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday he would amend the moratorium currently in place for the oil and gas sector to allow for the processing of applications currently in the system.

The moratorium, originally put in place in June 2018, imposes a restriction on granting applications for technical co-operation permits, exploration rights, and production rights until a notice of invitation for applications is published.

Mantashe told investors in Cape Town it was important to provide an enabling environment for the sector to grow.

“We welcome the commitment by petroleum giant Total and its partners to resume its drilling operations, which affirms confidence in South Africa as an investment destination for exploration of oil and gas,” he said.

The drill rig for this project is expected on South African shores by December 5.

“Development of a separate legislation for oil and gas is currently underway, and soon there will be consultation with the industry,” Mantashe said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mantashe calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to resolve ongoing workers’ strike 30.11.2018
Lessons for SA from Brazil 28.11.2018
Tharisa reaches two-year deal with Amcu 27.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.