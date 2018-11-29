 
South Africa 29.11.2018 12:34 pm

Limpopo families displaced after heavy thunderstorm

Nicola Jansen van Vuuren
Image: Shutterstock

The Mopani District Municipality has deployed its disaster management team to Muyexe village in Limpopo.

The Mopani District Municipality has deployed its disaster management team to Muyexe village outside Giyani in Limpopo to make an assessment after the area was hit by a heavy storm on Thursday night, reports Letaba Herald.

Spokesperson Witness Tiva said the information received indicated some residents were left displaced after their houses were damaged.

Tiva said the assessment would help the district municipality to determine the kind of relief that it needed to provide to Muyexe residents, and to any other affected areas in the Greater Giyani Municipality.

No reports of injuries were received.

