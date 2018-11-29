Bail application of Pete Mihalik’s alleged killers postponed to December

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has postponed the bail application of three men accused of the premeditated murder of Cape Town top criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik to December 13.

The trio faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition for the apparent hit on Mihalik as he dropped his children off at their private school in Green Point on October 30.

Sizwe Biyela, 26, Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, and taxi owner Vuyile Maliti, 35, made a brief court appearance on Thursday.

At their last court appearance two weeks ago, Magistrate Greg Jacobs turned down applications from several media houses to film proceedings and photograph the accused.

The first two suspects were arrested shortly after the murder of Mihalik, 50, who was shot in the head at point-blank range. Mihalik’s eight-year-old son sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. His daughter, 17, who was in the back seat, was not injured.

Maliti, who turned himself over to police earlier this month, is from Kuils River in Cape Town, while the other two accused hail from Kwazulu-Natal and needed a Zulu interpreter during court proceedings.

The three men will remain in separate prisons for their own safety.

