ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu took to Twitter in outspoken defense of Pravin Gordhan, citing a News24 report fact-checking their allegations against Pravin Gordhan.

According to Mthembu, the fact-check shows both the EFF and its leader Julius Malema to have “concocted and lied about the charges they have opened against comrade” Gordhan, adding that the charges against him “amounts to defamation of his character”.

The fact-check found a number of problems with the EFF’s allegations, including claims that Gordhan had stored millions in a secret offshore bank account in Canada appeared to be fabricated, can be read here.

Facts checked by @News24 shows that @EFFSouthAfrica and its leader @Julius_S_Malema concocted and lied about the charges they have opened against comrade #PravinGordhan . All the charges against #PravinGordhan amounts to defamation of his character . @FloydShivambu . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) November 29, 2018

Shivambu hit back in a customarily strongly-worded fashion, telling Mthembu his “levels of factional degeneration are now reaching desperate and humiliating levels”.

“Since when is @News24 a law enforcement agency which can exonerate criminals?” he asked.

“We have evidence and we will secure a conviction. In the meantime, please see a psychiatrist.”

Your levels of factional degeneration @JacksonMthembu_ are now reaching desperate and humiliating levels. Since when is @News24 a law enforcement agency which can exonerate criminals? We have evidence and we will secure a conviction. In the meantime, please see a psychiatrist. https://t.co/NJdnRoPNlG — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 29, 2018

Following News24’s fact-check, a Daily Maverick story has also found various holes in the EFF’s Canadian bank account story.

Gordhan himself has already dismissed the EFF’s corruption charges against him as an abuse of the justice system and an attack on efforts to combat graft and state capture at state-owned companies.

Malema’s charge sheet claims Gordhan ordered various taxpayers to deposit large amounts into a designated account in exchange for favours. Malema claimed Gordhan opened an account at the Royal Bank of Canada with a balance of more than R665 million.

He also charged Gordhan with participating in the unlawful intelligence gathering of the by-now discredited Sars rogue unit to spy on taxpayers, politicians belonging to political parties, and other citizens.

READ MORE: Gordhan hits back, finds holes in EFF’s case against him

“Their so-called ‘charge sheet’ is baseless, containing a set of lies, fake news and fabrications,” the minister said.

“It is simply their latest attack on the continuing efforts to combat corruption and theft in state-owned companies and other public institutions.”

Gordhan said that, by opening a case and widely disseminating the charge sheet, the EFF was continuing its efforts to impugn the integrity and reputation of his family and threatened to sue party leaders for civil damages.

(Additional reporting by Charles Cilliers and ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.