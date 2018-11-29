Man arrested for raping six-year-old girl in Limpopo

A 68-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday by the South African Police Service in Maake, outside Tzaneen, for raping a six-year-old girl in a village near Lenyenye, reports Polokwane Review.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the alleged rape took place last Tuesday afternoon after the suspect, who is the victim’s neighbour, lured her to his house and raped her. He then offered her a packet of chips in exchange for her silence.

“After noticing changes in their child’s behaviour, the girl’s parents questioned her and she divulged the whole ordeal. Police were immediately notified and a case of rape was opened. Following investigations by the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, the suspect was arrested at his home,” explained Ngoepe.

The suspect will appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate Court on Thursday to face a charge of rape.

Provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has sent a stern warning to all perpetrators of violent and sexual crimes against women and children that their days are numbered unless they stop their heinous acts.

“Communities must come on board and support the police in their endeavour to deal with all categories of gender-based violence. Those who are still perpetrating these barbaric tendencies, will be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise,” concluded General Ledwaba.

