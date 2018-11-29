Mashaba to investigate kickbacks allegedly received by EFF in R1bn Joburg contract

The city of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the city would investigate media claims that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received kickbacks in the city’s R1 billion fleet contract.

This comes after the Amabhungane tweeted they would expose the details of their investigation of the tender.

WATCH THIS SPACE: An @amaBhungane exposé will today reveal that a company that won a R1bn Joburg fleet contract paid a Malema-EFF ‘slush fund’ | #Malema #EFF #amaBhungane #amaB — amaBhungane (@amaBhungane) November 29, 2018

In a statement released by the city on Thursday, Mashaba said the allegations were “extremely serious”.

The city of Johannesburg is government by the Democratic Alliance under a coalition government with the EFF and other smaller parties.

“I reject any claims that the multi-party government is complicit in an alleged act of wrongdoing, having demonstrated our track record in investigating and acting without fear or favour,” he said.

The mayor said where wrong was found to the investigation, “we will ensure that the harshest and most decisive action” would be taken against those found guilty.

“I would like to assure the residents of our city that any wrongdoing, arising from this investigation, will be acted upon, without fear or favour. We will do so openly and transparently and in a manner which will demonstrate that efforts to stop the rampant corruption the city takes cognisance of politics,” he said.

