South Africa 29.11.2018 08:47 am

Mbete joins campaign trail for activism against abuse of women and children

ANA
Baleka Mbete. Image: Gallo

National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete will on Thursday deliver an opening address at the Ilitha Labantu Consultation Dialogue themed: “Engaging the Power of Religion and Belief to End Gender-Based Violence and Advance Human Rights and Dignity”.

The Dialogue, to be hosted from 29 to 30 November on Thursday and Friday at the Gugulethu Sport Complex, is part of the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign for No Violence against Women and Children.

Ilitha Labantu, in partnership with AWIF, has organised a consultation dialogue with religious and faith-based organisations on “Mobilising Faith for Women and Men: Engaging the Power of Religion and Belief to end GBV and Advance Human Rights and Dignity”.

The dialogue will highlight the influence of religion on women’s rights and calls on people of faith and religious leaders to assume their responsibility to advance equally the wellbeing of all members of society.

Discussions will be focused on aligning religious life with human rights, stopping human trafficking, connecting religious study to advocacy and the impact of war on women.

The dialogue begins at 10 am.

