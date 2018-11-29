Mpumalanga speed cameras bombed again

The two speed cameras on the R40 between Rocky Drift and White River were bombed again last night, reports Mpumalanga News.

According to Moeti Mmusi, a communications officer for the Department of Safety, Security and Liaison, the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The destruction of such facilities is not only criminal, but it also defeats government’s efforts to deal with reckless driving,” he said.

Mmusi said the police will work hard and follow leads to arrest those behind the continued sabotage.

They appeal to anyone who may have information to help SAPS arrest and convict the perpetrators.

