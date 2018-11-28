 
South Africa 28.11.2018 08:56 pm

One person dead, another injured in Durban shooting

ANA

The people were sitting in a car at the time of the shooting during a suspected robbery.

One person died and another person was injured during a shooting at a shopping centre in KwaMashu, north of Durban today, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at about 3.48pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a male believed to be in his twenties sustained a fatal gun shot wound while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in a suspected robbery. The patient was assessed and sadly declared deceased on scene by an advanced life support paramedic,” Herbst said.

“An adult female patient believed to be a family member and the driver of the vehicle was transported by another ambulance service to hospital in a stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her right leg.”

Herbst said the circumstances leading up to the shooting was not known and police were on the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police were not immediately available to comment.

African News Agency (ANA)

