North West police arrest six for Sondela murders

Six people were arrested in connection with the murder of 11 people at Sondela informal settlement near Rustenburg, North West police said today.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they were arrested between Monday and Tuesday.

“The suspects aged between 34 and 56 are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 29 November 2018 facing charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, murder, arson and conspiracy to commit crime,” Mokgwabone said.

Their arrest followed incidents between November 18 and 26 at Sondela in what appeared to be mob justice after people were killed and properties vandalised.

In the first incident, two cases of murder were registered after two men were found dead on November 18, and tyres were used to burn them.

Mokgwabone said further investigations into the incident revealed that the two were from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

In other separate incidents between Wednesday, November 21 and Thursday, November 22, two cases of murder were opened for investigation after two bodies of males were also found at various locations in the informal settlement. One of them was allegedly stabbed to death.

On November 24, two men who are reported to be Lesotho nationals were allegedly stabbed to death.

“In the early hours of Monday, 26 November 2018, five bodies, four males and one female were also found at separate locations in Sondela informal settlement. The motive of these incidents is not yet clear at this stage and investigation into all cases is under way,” he said.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incidents.

She said that lawlessness, including taking the law into one’s hands that often leads to deaths of innocent persons, cannot not be condoned.

– African News Agency (ANA)

