Orion Minerals discovers new copper-zinc bearing body near Prieska Project

Orion Minerals today announced the discovery of a new copper-zinc bearing massive sulphide body located in close proximity to the company’s flagship Prieska Zinc-Copper Project, in the Areachap Belt, Northern Cape province.

The Australia and Johannesburg-listed mining company said the discovery hole was drilled at the Ayoba Prospect, a satellite exploration target.

The hole is both the first exploration hole drilled as part of the company’s near-mine exploration project and the first hole to test for new mineralisation surrounding the historical Prieska Mine in more than three decades.

“The discovery at Ayoba is a very important breakthrough, which clearly demonstrates the potential for large satellite deposits to be discovered in close proximity to our advanced Prieska Zinc-Copper Project,” said Orion managing director and chief executive Errol Smart.

Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits tend to occur in clusters and yet there has been virtually no exploration outside of the known deposits at Prieska in several decades. This intersection is the first new VMS discovery in the Areachap Belt for the past 36 years.

“This important discovery demonstrates the huge potential to find additional deposits within a 5-10km radius of the proposed processing plant and mine infrastructure at Prieska, validating our exploration strategy which is aimed at unlocking the value of this rich mineral province,” Smarts said.

“It also demonstrates the advantage of using modern geophysical exploration techniques in such a well-mineralised VMS terrain and is the deepest ‘blind deposit’ ever discovered in the Areachap.”

While Orion Minerals’ current focus is the fast-tracking of the Prieska Project, it said that its aim is to explore and develop its high quality portfolio of projects located in the Areachap Terrain and retain continued exposure, via a free carried interest, to exploration in the Fraser Range, Western Australia.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.