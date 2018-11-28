DA Youth ‘horrified’ by own member who allegedly raped 13-year-old relative

The leader of the DA Youth, Luyolo Mphithi, said in a press release on Wednesday that they had learnt “with horror” that one of their own members had been accused of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old relative.

The accused appeared before the magistrate’s court this afternoon, said Mphithi.

“During his appearance, our own DA members pledged their support to the family and went to the court to condemn the actions this alleged perpetrator has been accused of.”

He said they wanted the law to take its course in the matter.

“The party, particularly, the DA Youth, needs to take a strong stance when people are suspected of this heinous crime. This should not shock us only during the 16 Days of Activism. We should be as animated by crime against women and children every single day.”

He added that the country needed honest and professional police members who would prioritise the wellbeing of victims of sexual violence.

“We cannot let the most vulnerable in our society suffer a double blow: at the hands of their abuser and be let down by the criminal justice system.

“The DA youth pledges its support to the family of this young girl. We will appear at every court hearing to ensure that our support is felt.

“In addition, the DA Youth has written to the party leadership to ensure that the suspect is suspended of his DA membership until the law has been allowed to interrogate all the facts and brought those who are guilty to book.”

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

