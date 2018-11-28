 
South Africa 28.11.2018

Parliament adopts Eskom report, sends Gigaba and Brown to Zondo commission

ANA
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during a media briefing in which members of the Commission of Enquiry into Allegations of State Capture were introduced to the media at the offices of the Chief Justice in Midrand on 7 March 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom also recommends that former top executives Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh, and Sean Maritz be called before the commission.

The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom recommends in its final report that former ministers Lynne Brown and Malusi Gigaba be summoned to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to explain their failings as shareholder representatives in the period in which corruption flourished at the country’s parastatals.

The report that was unanimously adopted on Wednesday reads: “The committee recommends that the two former public enterprises ministers Gigaba and Brown must make presentations to the Zondo Commission in order to share insights into the roles they played as shareholder representatives during the period of corruption and corporate capture that flourished at Eskom.”

It also recommends that former Eskom top executives Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh, and Sean Maritz, as well as former board chairperson Ben Ngubane and Zola Tsotsi be called before the commission to “shed more light” on allegations of state capture during their tenure at the power utility.

The committee said the evidence submitted showed that many of the transactions entered into involved bribery and corruption, money laundering, and other financial crimes of the most serious kind.

It said it remained unclear why law enforcement agencies dragged their feet in probing these allegations of criminal conduct by roleplayers in Eskom and Tegeta.

