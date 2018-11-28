Hawks R8.9m drug bust in Somerset West leads to more arrests

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with a major R8.9 million drug bust in Somerset West in the Western Cape.

The Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau led a crime intelligence operation two weeks ago and recovered large quantities of tik, heroin and mandrax at a storage facility.

They arrested Mogamat Rafiek Hayners, 24, at the facility and also confiscated an unlicensed firearm. They also seized Hayner’s vehicle.

In a police statement on Wednesday, Captain Philani Nkwalase said a further three suspects, Russel Stanton Jonathan, 53, Mark Overmeyer, 51, and Zaynisa Alfoz, 45, had also been arrested in connection with the drug haul.

“Jonathan was arrested on Monday at his residence in Hanover Park for his alleged involvement, whilst Alfoz was apprehended last week Tuesday. Overmeyer was traced and arrested last week Wednesday with the assistance of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit,” said Nkwalase.

The suspects have already appeared at the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court. They are expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

