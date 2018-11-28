eNCA editor-in-chief leaves, EFF’s Ndlozi says Karima Brown to take over

eNCA editor-in-chief Mapi Mahlangu is leaving the station after eight years to concentrate on her MBA studies, the channel said on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, eNCA said Mahlangu would leave with immediate effect after overseeing the station’s restructuring and the redesign and construction of new broadcast sets.

“I leave eNCA in a strong position as SA’s television news leader but this is the right time for me to leave and hand over the reins. I’ve enjoyed the myriad challenges I’ve dealt with during my leadership tenure and know that I leave the operation in safe hands,” she said.

eNCA said in the interim, its current editor-at-large and senior anchor Jeremy Maggs would lead the newsroom supported by senior management.

[PRESS RELEASE] #eNCA’s Editor-in-Chief Mapi Mhlangu is leaving the station after eight years. The decision is by mutual agreement and takes place with immediate effect. Here is the full statement… pic.twitter.com/p6nsoUuxMC — eNCA (@eNCA) November 28, 2018

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has however said he had been told by “reliable” sources that political analyst and anchor Karima Brown would take over from Mahlangu.

We have been told, by reliable sources that @ENCA intends to make @KarimaBrown Head of News, pushing Mapi Mhlangu out If they confirm this, @ENCA would have essentially lost its independence & ability to earn the trust of all political players. Brown is a full on politician! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 28, 2018

