Two men sentenced to life behind bars for murder of KZN farmer

KwaZulu-Natal police have welcomed the life sentence handed down to two men for murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Madadeni High Court sentenced Sthembiso Domoyi Shoba, 30, and Sabelo Abel Shoba, 29, on Tuesday for the 2016 murder of an elderly farmer.

On May 13, 2016, pensioner Frieder Johannes Filter, 77, was with his family at Brainsweight Farm in Paulpietersburg, when they were attacked by men armed with guns and knives.

Gwala said: “Filter was shot dead during the robbery and as the suspects fled the scene they met a farm worker outside and shot him on both his legs. The farm worker sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His cellphone was taken by the accused before they fled the scene on foot. Nothing was taken from the house.”

Police arrested Sthembiso Shoba and Sabelo Shoba six days later, but a third suspect remains at large.

