Local activist seeks EFF’s help to sue Global Citizen

While social media users were lamenting over not winning tickets to the upcoming Global Citizen Mandela 100 festival, one activist was left fuming after finding out that she would be excluded from all Global Citizen festivities.

In the midst of people tweeting their despair about the thought of not getting to breathe the same air as Beyoncé and other international stars, Ndwandwe shared the story of how she was commissioned to do some work for Global Citizen in exchange for promises that never materialised.

In her thread, she detailed how she reached out to Global Citizen and got included in a number of the various programmes they were already running and filmed content for National Geographic.

Ndwandwe went on to claim that there was a contract between herself and Global Citizen but it was not expressed in writing.

Chief among Ndwandwe’s qualms is the fact that there was a verbal agreement that she was meant to speak at various Global Citizen events, including the Mandela 100 Festival, and as such, this secured her a VIP ticket to Sunday’s concert.

In the tweet numbered tweet 8, she expressed her disappointment at Global Citizen “abruptly” deciding to exclude her from the event.

She claimed “the Global Citizen team has unjustifiably been enriched” from her efforts and that “it’s safe to call it a scam”.

She ended the thread off by stating her intention to sue and demanded that Global Citizen should pay her legal costs and travel costs.

“Will be speaking to my parents as well as a trained advocate. I can’t let this one go, international organizations think SAns are a joke,” tweeted Ndwandwe.

In her final tweet in the thread, Ndwandwe stated: “I must say JULIUS MALEMA did warn us you guys; JULIUS MALEMA was right, I’m going to need @AdvDali_Mpofu on this one; I’m willing to pay up the LEGAL FEES, Dali Mpofu I need you in suing the Global Citizen Team; I won’t be surprised if BEYONCÉ was also a scam.”

South African Activist looking to sue #GlobalCitizen

Speaking to The Citizen, Ndwandwe stated that nobody from Global Citizen had reached out to her since she stated her case and that she would prefer all communication with Global Citizen to be handled by legal counsel moving forward.

When asked about Ndwandwe’s claims, Global Citizen’s director for public relations, corporate communications, and scripting Andrew Kirk stated that Ndwandwe was not intentionally excluded.

The events she was meant to be a part of were just shifted due to an unforeseen schedule change in Global Citizen’s programming.

Kirk said in a statement: “We are so grateful for the opportunity to work with Nokuzola Ndwandwe, truly an inspiring advocate for menstrual health. Due to an unforeseen schedule change our programming shifted for two Global Citizen side events as often happens with live events. Despite this, it is our hope Nokuzola remains engaged in the Global Citizen movement and continues her excellent work to eradicate extreme poverty.”

Mpofu has not yet responded to Ndwandwe’s request for representation.

