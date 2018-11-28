 
Another life claimed in PE Northern Areas

File image

The latest attack brings the number of gang killings in the area to at least eight for the month of November.

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder following another fatal shooting in the city’s Northern Areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that Yannivk Jacobs, 30, was shot and killed at a house in Steenbok Street in Gelvandale late on Tuesday night.

Naidu said it was alleged that Jacobs was watching TV with her mother and other people in the home when she noticed two males on the CCTV footage outside.

Naidu said one of the men approached the house and knocked on the door.

“When Jacobs opened the house, two shots were fired at her,” said Naidu.

Jacobs sustained a gunshot wound to her neck.

The motive for the fatal shooting is unknown.

The latest attack brings the number of gang killings in the Northern Areas to at least eight for the month of November.

