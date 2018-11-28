Former cop ‘stabs’ girlfriend and twin sister in Limpopo

A 38-year-old former police sergeant, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her twin sister, was arrested on Tuesday, police in Limpopo said.

The ex-cop is accused of attempting to murder his 32-year-old social worker girlfriend and her twin sister at Mmotwaneng village, near Marble Hall, a town in the south of the Limpopo province.

Police said on Sunday at about 22h30 the accused went to his girlfriend’s home where he broke a window to gain entrance to the room in which the twins were sleeping. Once inside he started stabbing his girlfriend.

The twin sister was also stabbed when she tried to fight off the knife-wielding attacker.

“After this brutal attack, the suspect disappeared and attempted to take his own life,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The wounded women were taken to a hospital.

Police, assisted by the K9 and the local community members, launched a massive search for the suspect. He was found hiding at his friend’s place at Mmotoaneng, where he was arrested.

The suspect was a police sergeant attached to Motetema Police Station. He was dismissed from the service two months ago after he was arrested for an armed robbery in April this year.

Commenting on the attack, Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said: “We are already seized with activities around the province on 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children and this type of criminality must be condemned in the strongest possible terms”.

The suspect will soon appear in Motetema Magistrate Court, outside Groblersdal, on two counts of attempted murder.

