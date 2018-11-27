North West bids farewell to humble, selfless Ndleleni Duma

Late African National Congress (ANC) politician Ndleleni Moses Duma was a humble man, mourners heard today.

“Duma was one of the finest leaders of the ANC,” provincial chief whip Raymond Elisha said.

He was speaking at the North West provincial legislature sitting where members of all political parties paid tribute and honour to the late Duma.

Duma was the first provincial secretary of the ANC in North West. He died on November 23, after a long illness. He was 60.

He served several positions in the legislature which includes being a chairperson of the portfolio committee on rural, environment and agricultural development and in the provincial government as member of the executive council (MEC) for the department of agriculture from 2004, as well as being a member of parliament.

At the time of his death he was a member of the North West Provincial Legislature.

Opposition parties said he was a humble man.

Jacqueline Theologo of the Democratic Alliance (DA) said he respected the opposition.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro said Duma left them critical values such as unity, discipline and the example to deal with issues rather than the person when you differ.

“There are number of critical values that some of us in the ANC are not practicing. Our view is that we should keep alive the set of values that characterise his life,” he said.

A memorial is planned for Thursday, at Ikageng near Potchefstroom. He will be laid to rest at his home town of Potchefstroom on Saturday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

