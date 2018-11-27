North West health suspends four workers

Four workers at the provincial office of the North West health department in Mahikeng have been placed on precautionary suspension, the department said today.

“The basis for the precautionary suspension is allegations that the four employees were involved in the disruption of services, incitement of staff; misuse of fire extinguishers and intimidation of fellow employees. Their suspension is with immediate effect,” said spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane.

He said the precautionary suspension was in terms of Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) Resolution of 2003 on disciplinary code and procedures for the public service.

The suspension of the four followed a week of unrest at the provincial offices where employees were complaining about the return of head of department Dr Thabo Lekalakala, performance bonuses, and occupation specific dispensation (OSD) among others.

“Dr Lekalakala has since been suspended and the department has also briefed employees about progress on these matters. The department calls for stability and all staff members to return to their work stations,” Lekgethwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

