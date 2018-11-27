Alleged killer of Grade 1 pupil’s trial postponed to Thursday

A 17-year-old school boy accused of stabbing a seven-year-old Grade 1 boy to death in Makapanstad appeared in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court in Temba today, North West police said.

Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the case against the teenager was postponed to Thursday. He would be kept at a juvenile centre.

The Grade 11 teenager was arrested last week Wednesday, after he allegedly stabbed Shelton Karuweruwe several times inside a toilet at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School.

He allegedly slept in the toilet overnight without anyone knowing he was there.

Karuweruwe was one of the first to go to the toilet in the morning and the Grade 11 learner allegedly repeatedly stabbed him. He was rushed to the local clinic where he was certified dead.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.