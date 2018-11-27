 
South Africa 27.11.2018 03:32 pm

Death toll rises to 4 in Port Elizabeth’s Northern Areas mass shooting

Police sign. Picture: SAPS Twitter

Earlier this month, Ruaan Willemse, 8, Deacon van Rooyen, 16, and Chadwin Calvert, 17, died in a hail of bullets in a house in Capulet Street in Booysens Park.

The death toll for a mass shooting involving seven people in Port Elizabeth’s Northern Areas has risen to four after Keenan Louw, 26, died in hospital today.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that Louw had died at Greenacres Hospital.

Louw had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body.

At the time police said two armed suspects kicked open the door to the house, approached a 26-year-old man and snatched a gold chain from his neck.

Police said the men took two cellphones before opening fire on the occupants inside the house.

One man was arrested earlier this month in connection with the shooting but was later released due to insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.

The motive for the attack on the house is unknown.

African News Agency (ANA)

