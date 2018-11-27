 
South Africa 27.11.2018 03:19 pm

Nine suspects nabbed for drug dealing in Sophiatown

ANA
A spokesperson said as schools in the area will be closing soon, police would also enforce the laws to protect young people.

Nine suspects have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, police said today.

The suspects were arrested during an operation that was conducted over the weekend in search of drug manufacturing labs and drug lords who are supplying drugs in Sophiatown and other areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “Nine suspects were arrested for possession of drugs and one for pointing of a firearm which was later found to be a toy gun at the weekend. Mostly drugs known as CAT were seized”. They will soon appear in court.

Dlamini added that as the schools will be closing, police would also enforce the laws to protect young people. The police will clamp down on illegal liquor outlets and take strong action against the sale of liquor to young people.

Sophiatown is next to Westbury where there were disturbances two months ago after Heather Petersen died when she was caught in a gang-related shootout. A child was also wounded in the incident.

In ensuing protests, residents of Westbury blockaded roads into the area and engaged in running battles with the police.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has since deployed the Tactical Response Team known as “Amaberete” police unit to tackle crimes in Westbury.

African News Agency (ANA)

