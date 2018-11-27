 
menu
South Africa 27.11.2018 02:15 pm

Former ANC North West provincial secretary remembered

ANA
ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

Ndleleni Moses Duma served in several positions in the legislature as well as being a member of parliament.

Late African National Congress (ANC) politician Ndleleni Moses Duma was a humble man, mourners heard on Tuesday.

The party’s North West province chief whip, Raymond Elisha, said: “Duma was one of the finest leaders of the ANC.”

He was speaking at the provincial legislature sitting where members of all political parties paid tribute and honoured the late Duma, who was the former provincial secretary of the ANC in North West.

He died on November 23 2018, after a long illness. He was 60.

Duma served in several positions in the legislature which included being a chairperson of the portfolio committee on rural, environment, and agricultural development and in the provincial government as MEC for the department of agriculture from 2004 as well as being a member of parliament.

At the time of his death, he was a member of the North West provincial legislature.

Opposition parties’ representatives described Duma as “a humble man”.

Jacqueline Reilly of the DA said he respected the opposition.

Duma will be laid to rest in his hometown of Potchefstroom over the weekend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bid to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian freedom fighter tabled in Joburg council 30.11.2018
ANC, EFF help Tshwane City manager Mosola evade suspension 30.11.2018
ANC calls on public protector to probe alleged graft in R1bn Joburg fleet tender 29.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.