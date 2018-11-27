Former ANC North West provincial secretary remembered

Late African National Congress (ANC) politician Ndleleni Moses Duma was a humble man, mourners heard on Tuesday.

The party’s North West province chief whip, Raymond Elisha, said: “Duma was one of the finest leaders of the ANC.”

He was speaking at the provincial legislature sitting where members of all political parties paid tribute and honoured the late Duma, who was the former provincial secretary of the ANC in North West.

He died on November 23 2018, after a long illness. He was 60.

Duma served in several positions in the legislature which included being a chairperson of the portfolio committee on rural, environment, and agricultural development and in the provincial government as MEC for the department of agriculture from 2004 as well as being a member of parliament.

At the time of his death, he was a member of the North West provincial legislature.

Opposition parties’ representatives described Duma as “a humble man”.

Jacqueline Reilly of the DA said he respected the opposition.

Duma will be laid to rest in his hometown of Potchefstroom over the weekend.

