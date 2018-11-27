 
South Africa 27.11.2018 01:51 pm

DA wants North West municipalities dissolved

ANA
DA supporters are seen celebrating during the opening ceremony of the Democratic Alliance's Federal Congress held at the Thwane Events Center, 7 April 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The party says the municipalities have shown no progress or significant changes since put under administration. 

Eight North West municipalities under administration must be dissolved, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Tuesday.

Provincial leader Joe McGluwa said: “The DA is of the strong view that the North West provincial government, which is itself under Section 100 intervention by the national government, is unable to execute its obligations under the Section 139 (1) (b) interventions it has launched into failing municipalities in the province.

“Logic stands that a provincial government under administration will not have the capacity to ensure the delivery of services and ensure good governance in municipalities it has placed under administration.”

He said the municipalities have shown no progress or significant changes since put under administration.

Kagisano-Molopo, Ramotshere Moiloa, Ditsobotla, Kgetlengrivier, Maquassi Hills, Naledi, Mahikeng, and Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality were put under administration.

