DA wants North West municipalities dissolved

Eight North West municipalities under administration must be dissolved, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Tuesday.

Provincial leader Joe McGluwa said: “The DA is of the strong view that the North West provincial government, which is itself under Section 100 intervention by the national government, is unable to execute its obligations under the Section 139 (1) (b) interventions it has launched into failing municipalities in the province.

“Logic stands that a provincial government under administration will not have the capacity to ensure the delivery of services and ensure good governance in municipalities it has placed under administration.”

He said the municipalities have shown no progress or significant changes since put under administration.

Kagisano-Molopo, Ramotshere Moiloa, Ditsobotla, Kgetlengrivier, Maquassi Hills, Naledi, Mahikeng, and Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality were put under administration.

