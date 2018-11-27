City of Durban scraps beachfront permit system

Private vehicle owners will have easier access to the beachfront over the festive season, reports Berea Mail.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said eThekwini municipality had done away with permits for private vehicle owners, and visitors to the beachfront would be allowed access to parking at the beach.

ALSO READ: Durban beaches unfit to welcome festive visitors

Sewpersad said taxis and buses would still be denied access to parking at the beachfront.

“We are not going to introduce the permit system so there will be traffic on the beachfront, however, minibus taxis and buses will not be permitted on the beachfront. We will have designated parking areas for them at the Durban drive-in site and other areas away from the beachfront which we will encourage them to use.

“We will be closing off roads in cases of congestion and will reopen once this has eased.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.