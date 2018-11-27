 
menu
South Africa 27.11.2018 12:46 pm

City of Durban scraps beachfront permit system

Lauren Walford

eThekwini Municipality has done away with permits for private vehicle owners to access the beach.

Private vehicle owners will have easier access to the beachfront over the festive season, reports Berea Mail.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said eThekwini municipality had done away with permits for private vehicle owners, and visitors to the beachfront would be allowed access to parking at the beach.

ALSO READ: Durban beaches unfit to welcome festive visitors

Sewpersad said taxis and buses would still be denied access to parking at the beachfront.

“We are not going to introduce the permit system so there will be traffic on the beachfront, however, minibus taxis and buses will not be permitted on the beachfront. We will have designated parking areas for them at the Durban drive-in site and other areas away from the beachfront which we will encourage them to use.

“We will be closing off roads in cases of congestion and will reopen once this has eased.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Soccer fans rake in millions for Durban 30.11.2018
Durban municipal buildings set for repairs worth R600m 30.11.2018
UPDATE: Two killed in Durban Magistrate’s Court shooting 26.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.