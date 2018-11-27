 
Celebrities 27.11.2018

Was Bonang Matheba sub-tweeting the specialised crimes court?

Citizen reporter
Bonang Matheba | Image: Instagram/ @blaqsmith

The media personality sent out some spicy tweets after appearing in the specialized crimes court.

Media personality Bonang Matheba got off lightly when she paid a R30,000 admission of guilt fine and got her tax fraud case struck off the roll at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court earlier today.

This comes after she was charged for not paying personal and business tax for a period of over 10 years between 2008 and 2017.

The request to strike the case off the roll came from the state prosecutor who informed the court that Bonang had paid an admission of guilt fine and that the state was happy with the recommendations made which were filed by her legal representation during her last court appearance. The request was granted by the judge, reports Sowetan.

Matheba also reportedly paid the fine on the spot.

According to Tshisa Live, R22,000 was paid for personal taxes not filed and R8,000 for company taxes for Bonang Matheba Entertainment (Pty) Ltd.

Speaking to the publication, her manager, Davin Phillips, said: “She is feeling good and is happy that the matter has been resolved and we can move forward. There seems to have been a miscommunication and things have been compiled and now we can move forward.”

Matheba sent out two cryptic and sassy tweets today which left fans and followers wondering if she was perhaps “clapping back” at SARS and the specialised commercial crimes court.

Some of her fans were even ready to fight whoever the tweets were aimed at without even knowing the true identity of whoever she was sub-tweeting.

While others were happy to be done with the whole tax saga.

