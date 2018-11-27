SAPS should utilise employee assistance program, says Popcru

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Tuesday said it had noted with sadness the regrettable shooting of two individuals at a Durban Magistrate’s Court.

This comes after a woman was allegedly shot dead by her estranged husband during divorce proceedings in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The off-duty police officer allegedly opened fire on his wife and her brother, killing them instantly. He then turned the gun on himself and died later in hospital.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “It is understood that the perpetrator was a police officer who was at the time appearing in the courts on matters of divorce with his former wife.

“While we abhor such actions of killing, the matter around suicides within and amongst our police officers is at an alarming level, and we are of the view that, among other urgent measures, the Employee Health and Awareness program, otherwise known as Employee Assistance Program within the South African Police Service (SAPS), should be utilised to help as many police officers as possible.”

Mamabolo said the nature of the services provided by the SAPS was such that police were faced with gruesome scenes on a daily basis, and this in many instances led to conditions of persistent mental and emotional stress occurring as a result of injury or severe psychological shock, typically involving disturbance of sleep and constant vivid recall of the experience, with dulled responses to others and to the outside world.

“In 2014 alone, 10% of the SAPS employees were treated with depression, and between 2012 and 2015, 26% of all officers’ deaths were as a result of suicide; all these as a result of their working conditions.

“Since recognising the need to launch the Employee Health and Wellness programs, then called Employee Assistance Programs, the SAPS has had good policies in this regard, but has dismally failed to implement them.”

He said most police officers did not utilise these services as they were of the view that their representatives (psychologists and priests) were not doing what they were supposed to do or did not understand their roles, lack confidentiality, were reactionary in approach, did not revisit stations for assessments, and that these services were stigmatised in the fear that some might not be promoted to upper ranks.

“We urge the SAPS to speedily resolve and have these services fully functional, credible and reducing post-traumatic stress disorder, especially among our younger police officers who continue to be the most affected, and this can be done by way of having scheduled police station visits, strict measures governing confidentiality and increasing Employee Health and Awareness so they become of service beyond affluent areas of our society,” said Mamabolo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.