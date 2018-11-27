 
South Africa 27.11.2018 11:46 am

Man names killer before dying

Jaco-Mari Futcher
File image

Randfontein Police said the victim gave the suspect’s name to a witness shortly before dying.

A man who was fatally stabbed succumbed to his injury moments after telling a witness the name of his murderer, reports Randfontein Herald.

According to Constable Carmen Hendricks, the Randfontein Police spokesperson, the murder of the 29-year-old man occurred on Saturday evening at Crushers in Badirile, Brandvlei.

ALSO READ: Grade 11 teen in court for stabbing Grade 1 boy to death at school

“The complainant alleged that he was officially on duty when he received a complaint about a murder that had occurred in Badirile. Upon his arrival, he found emergency personnel with the victim, whom they declared dead on the scene, after he was stabbed in his chest,” she said.

“It was fortunate that the victim could give the suspect’s name to a witness before he collapsed and succumbed to his injury.”

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested the following afternoon.

