South Africa 27.11.2018 10:15 am

Police intercept ‘date-rape’ drug consignment destined for Cape Town

ANA
File image

Authorities say the 200 Rohypnol tablets recovered were headed for the city’s black market. 

Cape Town police have arrested two suspects in possession of a consignment of date-rape drugs valued at R30,000 and dagga plants and products also valued at R30,000.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said an intelligence-driven operation led to the interception of the consignment of the schedule-five drug, Rohypnol, a potent tranquillizer commonly known as a date-rape drug.

Traut said the 200 Rohypnol tablets recovered were destined for the Cape Town black market.

“Information at our disposal indicated that the schedule-five drug was dispatched from Durban and our investigations resulted in a search operation at a residence in Lansdowne yesterday afternoon”.

He said two motor vehicles were also confiscated.

The two suspects, aged 33 and 25, are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court later this week.

