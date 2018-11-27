 
Tharisa reaches two-year deal with Amcu

Image via: ANA

The agreement applies to employees who are subject to the bargaining unit at the mine.

Integrated resource company Tharisa said on Tuesday it had concluded a market related two-year collective agreement on substantive terms and conditions of employment with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, the recognised trade union at its mine in South Africa.

The agreement, effective from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020, applies to employees who are subject to the bargaining unit at the mine.

“The successful conclusion of the agreement is a positive development for the Tharisa group and the affected employees,” it said.

“The negotiations were conducted in a constructive manner, and we commend our employees for continuing to work uninterrupted throughout the negotiation process, ensuring that Tharisa maintained its operating performance.”

It added that the agreement underpinned the ongoing stability of Tharisa’s labour relations and allowed the mine to focus on growing the business for the benefit of all stakeholders.

