At least 11 killed in Xhosa-Sotho clashes in Sondela, Rustenburg

The Sondela informal settlement near Rustenburg in the North West is on a knife edge tonight, after at least 11 people were killed in separate incidents in the last week, police said.

“Five [people] were found dead today [Monday] while the other six [people] died between the 18 and 24 November 2018 at different locations in Sondela informal settlement. We are currently treating them as separate incidents,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

He said some people were burnt and other people were stabbed, the first two were allegedly set alight between Saturday and Sunday.

“Few incidents were reported later until this morning [Monday].”

Locals said the deaths were set off by an allegation that Sotho-speaking people were stealing from Xhosa-speaking people at the settlement.

A group of Sotho men, known as Russians, and Xhosa men have been involved in sustained clashes since November 17.

Some of the residents have fled from their homes, while others said they live in fear but could not leave their houses as they fear their houses would be occupied by the warring groups.

Mokgwabone said the police cannot at this stage confirm if it was ethnic or gang related.

“We will allow investigation to unfold and we will confirm the motive thereafter. There is no arrest yet,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

