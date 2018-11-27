There was an ‘atmosphere of mourning’ at Treasury after Nene axed – Macanda

The former chief director of communications at National Treasury yesterday sketched a troubling picture of how the so-called Nenegate saga bled the South African economy and how those responsible were seemingly incapable of noticing the damage they had wrought.

Phumza Macanda, now with Absa, reflected on her tenure after joining the Treasury in 2012.

In her testimony, which corroborated evidence given by former Treasury director-general (DG) Lungisa Fuzile and current director-general Dondo Mogajane last week, Macanda detailed how Des Van Rooyen’s takeover from Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister led to a loss of R500 billion, currency depreciation and a decline in the value of local bonds.

Led by the commission’s senior counsel Philip Mokoena, she described how an aggressive Mohamed Bobat, who was brought in as adviser to Van Rooyen in 2015, showed a complete disregard for administrative policies and interfered in Treasury’s recruitment processes, while Van Rooyen wouldn’t allow Fuzile and staff to issue a media statement to calm the markets during his turbulent four-day stint at the helm.

Macanda said: “My phone never stopped ringing, with constant calls from the media and analysts who wanted to find out what was happening.

“The idea was to release the statement shortly after the minister’s swearing in. But the minister said the statement was already drafted, which would be provided to DG later.”

She likened the state of indecision in the department to “an atmosphere of mourning”. Van Rooyen refused to meet Fuzile and Treasury staff before being sworn in at the Union Buildings – a decision which made it impossible for his predecessor Nene “to do a proper handover”.

Macanda’s next surprise awaited her at the Union Buildings where Van Rooyen was due to be sworn in, when she made first contact with Bobat.

“I was surprised that the minister whose appointment had just been announced, already had advisers. After Mr Bobat asked me what my job was, he told me that from then on, no statement would be issued by National Treasury without his approval,” she said.

“His aggressive personality left me puzzled and taken aback.”

