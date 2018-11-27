Steenhuisen’s qualifications storm a ‘political ploy to embarrass’

The current furore surrounding DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen’s qualifications (or lack thereof) are nothing more than a storm in a teacup, according to political analysts.

The matter that has kept social media alight was ignited when the Sunday Times revealed Steenhuisen’s highest qualification was a matric certificate, meaning he might be culled by a proposal from his own party – that only a member of parliament with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip.

However, political analyst Ralph Mathekga said he was not aware of any laws within the Constitution that stipulated a politician elected to office needed an official qualification.

He explained that, while it was required of an official in public service to have a suitable qualification for the job, it was not the same for an elected politician.

Mathekga said: “… this does not necessarily make him any less of an MP.

“Before he earned his qualification, Malema did not recuse himself when his matric results were published.

“This is just a ploy by political parties to embarrass each other.”

