Cullinan murder trial postponed yet again

The trial of two men accused of murdering a Pretoria businessperson’s wife at the same smallholding where his first wife was also murdered six years earlier will only proceed in the high court next year.

The trial of Dolphy Sambok, 45, and Karabo Semake, 25, was yesterday postponed in the High Court in Pretoria to July 29 after earlier also being postponed because not enough time had been set aside for it.

Sambok and Semake are accused of murdering Riekie Steenberg and attempting to murder her husband Jurie during a violent robbery at their smallholding in Kameeldrift, near Cullinan, in June 2016.

They also face charges of housebreaking, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The state alleges the Steenbergs had tried to fight back after the accused broke into their home.

Riekie, who worked for Absa bank for years, died at the scene after being shot in the chest. Her husband also sustained a bullet wound, but survived the ordeal.

The couple were allegedly robbed of a revolver, their cellphones, jewellery and cash.

Steenberg’s first wife Suna died in 2010, six months after she was shot in the head during a violent robbery at the same smallholding.

No one was ever arrested in connection with her murder.

