Repeatedly raped 12-year-old pregnant – report

Three men, aged 56, 61, and 20, are reportedly accused of repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl since 2017.

The Sowetan reports that after it emerged that the 12-year-old victim was pregnant, a decision had been taken to conduct paternity tests.

The publication reported that the 56 and 61-year-old suspects were arrested on Friday at Pampierstand in the Northern Cape, while the third suspect was arrested on Sunday at Welkom in the Free State after police had launched a manhunt.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba was quoted as saying Northern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-general Risimati Peter Shivuri had ordered the activation of the 72-hour action plan to ensure the three suspects were speedily brought to book.

It was not the first time the 12-year-old girl was raped by the three suspects, Ramatseba added. He said the suspects were accused of having abused the 12-year-old on different occasions.

“It is reported the girl was raped since 2017 and she is reported to have been impregnated,” Ramatseba was quoted as saying.

The police spokesperson said the provincial commissioner assured Pampierstad community members that the police would ensure the case wais investigated properly so the law could take its course.

The three suspects are reportedly expected to appear in the Kgomotso Magistrate’s Court on Monday while investigations by police are ongoing.

