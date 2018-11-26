Four suspects arrested for drug dealing in Joburg

Four men suspected of drug dealing, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition who were arrested during a crime prevention operation will be appearing at the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court today.

“Two of the suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs and one suspect was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. One undocumented foreign national was arrested and immigration officers from the Department of Home Affairs will process the suspect to ascertain the relevant information,” Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

He said that a stolen vehicle was also recovered.

“We now have over 700 properties which are confirmed to be hijacked in Johannesburg. So far, 34 properties that were previously in the hands of hijackers have been handed back to the rightful owners,” Mashaba said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.