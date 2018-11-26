Moyane suffers another blow at Concourt

The Constitutional Court has dismissed ousted South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s application to review and set aside the decision to establish the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.

In its ruling today, the Constitutional Court said Moyane failed to establish grounds for the engagement of the court’s exclusive jurisdiction.

The court said no basis was set out to permit direct access considering that he has other avenues available.

Moyane launched an appeal with the Constitutional Court after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted recommendations made by the Nugent inquiry to fire him to restore stability at the struggling revenue collector.

In his appeal, Moyane was supported by former President Jacob Zuma who in an affidavit said that he never intended that the Sars commission of inquiry deal with employment issues or with employment contracts of individual employees.

The former Sars commissioner has denied any wrongdoing and hails himself as the most successful Sars commissioner in the democratic history of the country.

– African News Agency (ANA)

