Pupil says rape-accused scholar patroller made her model for him

A 10-year-old girl from AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto told the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates court on Monday that the scholar patroller, Johannes Molefe accused of rape and molesting dozens of schoolgirls, made her model for him before he groped her and another child.

The grade four pupil told the court that the modelling and subsequent attacks happened on different days during their lunch break.

Molefe is facing three charges of rape and 11 of sexual assault which he allegedly committed in 2017.

The 10-year-old girl said she reported the incidents to her teacher who in turn told her to tell the principal, Maria Mthimkhulu. The 10-year-old said the principal asked teachers to gather all the children, who had complained they had been assaulted by Molefe, in the computer room.

Defence lawyer Lumka Xoxo tried to point out contradictions in the child’s testimony saying her friend told the court earlier that she did not see Molefe touching her breast and that the incident happened inside the guard room and not at the back of it.

Xoxo put it to the 10-year-old girl that the accused whom the schoolchildren referred to as “Mkhulu” was denying allegations that he fondled their breasts and private parts.

“I am saying Mkhulu is lying, he can even ask the whole school,” retorted the 10-year-old schoolgirl.

The trial continues. The next witness was expected to give evidence in camera.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.