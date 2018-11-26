 
menu
South Africa 26.11.2018 03:42 pm

UPDATE: EFF’s Mampuru shares ‘CCMA corrupt monkeys’ email, CCMA says it’s fabricated

Gopolang Chawane
Councillor Mampuru Mampuru. Image Facebook/MampuruMampuru

Councillor Mampuru Mampuru. Image Facebook/MampuruMampuru

The Ekurhuleni councillor has posted an email with racial slurs, claiming it came from a senior member at the CCMA.

Ekurhuleni EFF councillor Mampuru Mampuru has shared what appears to be an email which refers to black people tabling complaints at the Commission of Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as monkeys.

Mampuru alleged a CCMA senior commissioner from the Benoni CCMA, Bernard van Eck, mistakenly sent a racial email to his colleagues which stated: “I’m still at CCMA but I will be back today, I have to sit here and listen to these corrupt monkeys try and lie their way out of trouble. Honestly, I don’t understand these people who don’t appreciate that they have jobs now they want to act like victims wasting time.”

The email dated November 22 appears to be signed off by a Bernard van Eck, a senior commissioner at the CCMA. Van Eck has strongly denied sending the mail.

“I deny the allegations, I never sent that letter, and I reserve all rights in this regard,” he told The Citizen.

Meanwhile, a representative of the CCMA told The Citizen that the email appeared to have been fabricated.

The Citizen has been in contact with Mampuru, asking him to send the original email, which he has failed to do.

Mampuru also alleged Van Eck kicked him out of a sitting for questioning his attitude towards workers. He claimed Van Eck was an open racist.

The EFF councillor has previously been in the media for inciting hate speech.

In March, Mampuru fielded allegations of calling for the genocide of whites on social media.

A post on social media suggested Mampuru said: “We need to unite as black people, there are less than five million whites in South Africa versus 45 million of us. We can kill these whites within two weeks.”

Mampuru said the comment was fake and believed he was being targeted for being vocal about the expropriation of land without compensation.

UPDATE: The article has been updated to include comment from Bernard van Eck and the CCMA. 4:45pm, November 26. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF-led UniZulu SRC dissolved amid misconduct allegations 30.11.2018
Bid to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian freedom fighter tabled in Joburg council 30.11.2018
Shivambu caught lying over ‘burglary’ at his ‘VBS flat’ 30.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.