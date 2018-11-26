UPDATE: EFF’s Mampuru shares ‘CCMA corrupt monkeys’ email, CCMA says it’s fabricated

Ekurhuleni EFF councillor Mampuru Mampuru has shared what appears to be an email which refers to black people tabling complaints at the Commission of Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as monkeys.

Mampuru alleged a CCMA senior commissioner from the Benoni CCMA, Bernard van Eck, mistakenly sent a racial email to his colleagues which stated: “I’m still at CCMA but I will be back today, I have to sit here and listen to these corrupt monkeys try and lie their way out of trouble. Honestly, I don’t understand these people who don’t appreciate that they have jobs now they want to act like victims wasting time.”

The email dated November 22 appears to be signed off by a Bernard van Eck, a senior commissioner at the CCMA. Van Eck has strongly denied sending the mail.

“I deny the allegations, I never sent that letter, and I reserve all rights in this regard,” he told The Citizen.

Meanwhile, a representative of the CCMA told The Citizen that the email appeared to have been fabricated.

The Citizen has been in contact with Mampuru, asking him to send the original email, which he has failed to do.

CCMA commissioner at Benoni mistakenly sent an email to his colleagues, see the content below. This is the same racist who kicked me out on a sitting because I question his attitude towards the workers. The bastard is an open racist pic.twitter.com/wMxFZmDIpw — Mampuru Mampuru (@Mampuru_Mampuru) November 26, 2018

Mampuru also alleged Van Eck kicked him out of a sitting for questioning his attitude towards workers. He claimed Van Eck was an open racist.

The EFF councillor has previously been in the media for inciting hate speech.

In March, Mampuru fielded allegations of calling for the genocide of whites on social media.

So on Human Rights Day, this is what the EFF chairperson in Ekurhuleni says. It’s incitement to violence and murder. It’s calling for genocide. I wonder if the EFF will take any action against him? pic.twitter.com/Pw7A6psJ4E — Michael Waters (@MichaelWatersMP) March 21, 2018

A post on social media suggested Mampuru said: “We need to unite as black people, there are less than five million whites in South Africa versus 45 million of us. We can kill these whites within two weeks.”

Mampuru said the comment was fake and believed he was being targeted for being vocal about the expropriation of land without compensation.

UPDATE: The article has been updated to include comment from Bernard van Eck and the CCMA. 4:45pm, November 26.

