South Africa 26.11.2018 01:25 pm

North West court postpones case of man accused of girlfriend’s murder

ANA
Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

The state alleges he killed Boitshoko Moeng in Lethabong outside Rustenburg by beating her repeatedly with a rock.

A 30-year-old man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a rock appeared briefly in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane, Rustenburg on Monday.

The case against Thabo Dire was postponed to December 11 to allow him to consult with his new lawyer.

He is facing a charge of murder following the death of Boitshoko Moeng, 26.

The state alleges he killed Moeng in Lethabong outside Rustenburg on July 22 2018 by beating her repeatedly with a rock. She suffered a broken neck and had a deep cut on her forehead above the right eye.

