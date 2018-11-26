MEC encourages responsibility when candidates party after matric exams

The Western Cape MEC for education, Debbie Schäfer, on Monday has encouraged all National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates who participate in “matric rage parties” to exercise moderation.

Schäfer said most NSC candidates on Monday would write their last examination – English home language and English first additional language, paper three.

“I appeal to all matric candidates not to spoil what should be a well-earned celebration. You have the rest of your lives ahead of you – a moment of irresponsibility can have a lifetime of consequences,” Schäfer said.

She urged candidates to use additional registered car services and public transport services that would be available when travelling between venues if they were under the influence of alcohol.

“Always make sure that there is a responsible driver that is not under the influence of alcohol or substances that affect their ability to drive. Obey the speed limit and other rules of the road, avoid distractions while driving, including the use of cellphones, avoid late-night driving where possible, or driving when you are tired, ensure that passengers are always buckled up,” Schäfer said.

MEC for transport and public works Donald Grant said they were on high alert and ready for any eventuality over this period.

“A no-nonsense approach will again be adopted to any transgressions during this time. Let us work together to ensure that this time of celebration isn’t marred by reckless and irresponsible behaviour that endangers lives.

“We must work in partnership to avoid any unnecessary injury or death at all costs.

“Just last year alone, our provincial traffic services, together with our municipal partners and the SAPS, conducted various operations around the matric rage period, which included a total of 27 operations focused on checking vehicle safety, speed, and driving under the influence.

Grant said that this year his department would focus on making roads safer with a strong law enforcement presence on the roads.

He also encouraged those who attended parties to celebrate responsibly and to not drink and drive.

Schäfer also told candidates that they should be prepared for any eventuality during the examination process and be available to write up until December 9 if there was a need.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.