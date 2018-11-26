UPDATE: Gordhan lays criminal charges against Malema, accuses him of ‘racism’, ‘incitement of violence’

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan was at the Brooklyn Police station in Tshwane on Monday to lay charges against the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema.

The minister’s legal team confirmed that Gordhan laid charges of criminal defamation, crimen injuria, and incitement of violence against Malema.

Malema protested outside the commission of inquiry into state capture, where Gordhan was giving evidence last week, accusing the minister of being “corrupt” and “a dog”.

Gordhan told the media outside the police station: “I think what we’re saying to South Africans is that we can’t any longer allow the corruption that’s going at all levels in this country to be masked by racism, by personal attacks, by family attacks and, of course, political attacks as well. So we have decided enough is enough.

“When we are trying to build one nation, we can’t have people using the kind of language they’ve been using and the kind of attacks they’ve been using,” he continued.

He accused Malema of defamation and inciting public violence and said it was now up to police officers to investigate.

“This combination of the attack on one’s dignity, the attack on society more generally, and propagating hate in society has to be stopped,” added Gordhan.

“There were remarks made outside the [state capture inquiry] which said there could be casualties and, if you go on attacking people the way you are … the next logical point is are we facing some kind of physical harm – or even elimination,” added Gordhan.

“You’re promoting hatred.”

EFF leaders Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu have been outspoken critics of Gordhan for much of 2018. They have been intensifying their war against him to coincide with his testimony at the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Gordhan and his daughter, Anisha, have been the subject of numerous recent attacks by Malema. The leader of the red berets claimed Gordhan’s daughter was allegedly awarded contracts by National Treasury and other government departments due to her father’s influence.

Gordhan told the state capture commission last week his daughter had never done any business directly with the state. He challenged those attempting to attack him to come for him directly and leave his family out of it.

Malema has yet to provide any evidence for his claims. Speaking at the manifesto public consultation session at the Tshwane Metro Police Department headquarters yesterday, Malema said the media was quick to publish images of his family and cousin, who allegedly benefited from the VBS looting scandal, but seemed to protect the Gordhans.

Gordan’s evidence to the commission last week, probing graft under former president Jacob Zuma, has estimated that around 100 billion rand ($7 billion, 6.2 billion euros) may have been stolen through corrupt government tenders.

He said he was “an unwitting member of an executive… which was lied to, manipulated and abused for the benefit of a few families”.

“We allowed a climate of impunity in respect of crime and corruption to emerge.”

The commission, which opened in August, is probing allegations Zuma organised a web of graft at government departments and public enterprises.

Gordhan was finance minister before he was abruptly fired by Zuma in March 2017 and is now the minister of state-owned companies.

He was seen as a bulwark against corruption in Zuma’s government and reportedly clashed with the president over the issue of graft.

Zuma was forced to resign in February over allegations centring around the controversial Gupta family.

Then public protector Thuli Madonsela said in a report the Guptas held such sway that they chose some of Zuma’s cabinet ministers and they are accused of fraudulently profiting from vast government contracts.

