KZN neighbour dispute over trench ends in murder

A father was shot and killed by his neighbour in full view of his wife and child in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, reports North Coast Courier.

Last week, the Stanger regional court sentenced Sifiso Hlongwane for murdering his neighbour during a dispute over a trench.

According to the advocate Paul Nel, the deceased man was digging a trench to divert water from water flowing from his property onto the road last January. However, some of the water began to flow into Hlongane’s property.

After an argument between Hlongwane’s wife and the deceased, Hlongwane pulled out his gun and fired five shots at his neighbour, who died at the scene of the crime.

In October, the 37-year-old man pleaded not guilty, claiming he shot his neighbour in self-defence.

However, the evidence presented to the court suggested that Hlongwane was never in any actual danger and he was handed down a sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

During sentence proceedings, the wife of the deceased and his daughter testified.

The wife of the deceased said she was forced to look for a job since her husband’s death as he was the sole breadwinner.

