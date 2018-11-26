 
South Africa 26.11.2018 09:48 am

Protests shut down Reiger Park

Riaan Engelbrecht and Citizen reporter
Residents of Reiger Park have blocked all roads leading in and out of the area, demanding the MEC visits to address them over the lack of service delivery, 26 November 2018. Pictures : Tracy Lee Stark

Residents of Reiger Park have blocked all roads leading in and out of the area, demanding the MEC visits to address them over the lack of service delivery, 26 November 2018. Pictures : Tracy Lee Stark

In a statement calling for the lockdown, a community forum is calling for real empowerment and business opportunities, while bemoaning the constant power outages.

Protests are currently underway in Reiger Park, and it’s understood the entire suburb is under lockdown, according to Boksburg Advertiser.

According to David Forster of the Reiger Park Community Forum, a call has been made for action and irregularities to be exposed so the community’s plights and needs are no longer ignored.

He said it was time for the community to choose their own community liaison officers who would fight for real opportunities instead of enriching themselves.

ALSO READ: Two killed in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, in less than 12 hours

Reiger Park Forum community representative Jonathan Schoeman also explained the community felt marginalised, and demanded that service delivery issues and development projects in the area be addressed and resolved.

Tyres burn as the Reiger Park Community Forum waits for service delivery issues to be resolved. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Issues include cable theft, drugs, and lack of service delivery, as well as the fact that no development projects have come to fruition in the area for the past 30 years.

Schoeman said despite handing over a memorandum that was acknowledged, the forum had not heard any feedback, despite numerous follow-up emails.

“We have been marginalised for far too long, and it’s about time government comes to the party,” he said.

