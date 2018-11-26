Two suicides in one day a concern for Tshwane police

A call for residents to seek help before taking their own lives has been made following two suicides were reported in one day in the east of Pretoria, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said two men, aged 26 and 51, were found dead last Monday in Hatfield and Constantia Park, respectively.

She said in both cases no foul play was suspected.

ALSO READ: King Mswati’s 8th wife commits suicide following ‘abuse’

“Every year, reports of suicides increase over the festive season.”

Weilbach said many factors contributed to this, especially loneliness and financial and/or relationship problems.

“Residents are requested to reach out to one another and to give support to those who are suffering.

“Offer an empathetic, listening ear. Let loved ones know that s/he is not alone, and do everything in your power to get professional help for a suicidal person.”

All police stations have victim empowerment or trauma support programmes available.

At the Brooklyn police station, this voluntary service is rendered by the Monami Trauma Troops and other professional volunteers.

“Mon Ami”, French for my friend, is an organisation of trained volunteers who provide emotional assistance to people affected by trauma.

“They are not counsellors, but are a friend in need who can lend a listening ear during a traumatic period. This support service is free of cost,” said Weilbach.

The 24-hour emergency contact number for Monami Trauma Troops is 073-653-4497.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.