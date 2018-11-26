 
South Africa 26.11.2018 07:55 am

North West man in court for the alleged murder of his girlfriend

Boitshoko Moeng was killed in Lethabong outside Rustenburg on July 22, 2018. 

A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a rock is expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane in Rustenburg on Monday.

The 30-year-old man faces a charge of murder following the death of Boitshoko Moeng, 26. Moeng was killed in Lethabong outside Rustenburg on July 22, 2018.

Boitshoko’s mother Violet Moeng said the man called her around 2 am, telling her that he was not sure whether he killed Boitshoko or just injured her. “I told him to call the police,” she said.

